Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Wears questionable tag

Hicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hicks elevated to a limited participant in Friday's practice, but there's concerns he won't be ready in time. The fifth-year pro has been excellent in his first season with the Cardinals, racking up 70 tackles, three pass breakups and a pick through seven games while playing every defensive snap. A muscle injury can be tough to overcome on short notice, so Hicks should be considered a true game-time call with his official status being released 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.