Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Wears questionable tag
Hicks (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hicks elevated to a limited participant in Friday's practice, but there's concerns he won't be ready in time. The fifth-year pro has been excellent in his first season with the Cardinals, racking up 70 tackles, three pass breakups and a pick through seven games while playing every defensive snap. A muscle injury can be tough to overcome on short notice, so Hicks should be considered a true game-time call with his official status being released 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Picks off pass Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Accrues just six tackles in Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: All over field during Week 4 loss•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Makes 10 tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Ready to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...