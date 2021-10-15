Hicks (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hicks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before ending Week 6 prep with a limited session. It remains to be seen if it was enough for the Cardinals to clear him for game action this weekend. If it doesn't, Hicks would be replaced by rookie first-rounder Zaven Collins, who would slot in at inside linebacker next to the team's 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons.