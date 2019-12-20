Play

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Will play Week 16

Hicks (calf) does not have an injury tag for Sunday's game against Seattle, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hicks missed Wednesday's practice but upgraded to limited and then full participation over the course of the week. He'll look to add to his 131 tackles (82 solo) Sunday.

