Mills signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mills started in all 16 games for Buffalo each of the last three seasons. The 28-year-old will at least provide depth to Arizona's offensive line, which gave up five sacks in Sunday's tie with the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories