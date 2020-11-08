Phillips (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.
Phillips entered the weekend carrying a questionable designation after he suffered a hamstring injury during Arizona's Week 7 Sunday Night Football overtime win against Seattle. Limited sessions in practice Thursday and Friday provided optimism that he may ultimately be able to go, and the 28-year-old has evidently shown enough to team trainers in pregame workouts to get the nod.
