Phillips is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants with a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 28-year-old spent the past month on injury reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated Saturday, and he appeared to aggravate the injury early in Sunday's contest. Angelo Blackson and Leki Fotu are poised for increased snaps if Phillips is unable to return.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Joins 53-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Preparing to return from IR•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out three games•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Missing more action•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out against former team•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Active for Week 9•