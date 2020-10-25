Phillips (foot) is active for Sunday's game against Seattle.
Phillips missed three straight practices this week, but he'll nonetheless manage to suit up for Sunday's divisional contest. He'll work to provide Arizona's pass rush with a spark against the notoriously elusive Russell Wilson.
