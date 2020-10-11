site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
Phillips (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Phillips has enjoyed a strong start to the season with two sacks and a forced fumble through four games. He's shaken off the illness that kept him out of practice this week, and the 2015 second-round pick should handle a full workload against the Jets.
