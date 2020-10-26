Phillips (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Seattle.
Arizona will be shorthanded at defensive end for the rest of the night without both Phillips and Zach Allen (ankle). Angelo Blackson should take most of the snaps vacated by Phillips' absence. With Arizona on bye in Week 8, Phillips will have an extra week to recover before facing the Dolphins in Week 9.
