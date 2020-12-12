Phillips (hamstring) was elevated to the active roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Phillips has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 7. The 28-year-old should return to his starting defensive-end duties and add to his 10 tackles (10 solo) and two sacks as the Cardinals take on the Giants next week.
