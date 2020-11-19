Phillips (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's divisional matchup against the Seahawks.
Phillips will miss his second consecutive game due to the hamstring issue he suffered in the first game against Seattle this season in Week 7. Phillips' absence will hurt the defensive line, as Angelo Blackson will look to draw the start at defensive end opposite Josh Mauro. Phillips will look to use the extra rest to get healthy and return for Week 12 against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out against former team•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Active for Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Hurts hammy on SNF•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Available against Seahawks•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Deemed questionable for Sunday•