Phillips (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The Cardinals have 21 days to evaluate Phillips' condition and activate him from IR. After missing four games, the 28-year-old defensive end could return to the lineup for this Sunday's matchup against the Giants. Once he's healthy, Phillips should retake the starting defensive end role as he looks to add to the two sacks he posted through the first eight games.
