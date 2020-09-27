site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jordan Phillips: Ready to rock
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Phillips (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Phillips was able to log limited practice sessions during the week after failing to suit up Wednesday, but he was able to get healthy enough to play. Now healthy, look for the Oklahoma product to assume his usual starting role at defensive end.
