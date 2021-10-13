The Cardinals designated Phillips (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

Phillips has had a rough start to the season, as he spent the majority of the preseason on the COVID-19 list and then started the regular season on injured reserve. The 29-year-old will have a 21-day period to be added to the active roster, and if he's not, he will return to injured reserve for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.