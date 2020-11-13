Phillips (hamstring) won't play against the Bills on Sunday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Phillips won't get the chance to suit up against the team for which he played in 2018 and 2019. He originally suffered his hamstring injury in Week 7 and played through it last week following a bye, but the defensive lineman evidently aggravated the injury, as he'll need to sit out at least one game to let it heal. Phillips will hope to get back on the field in Week 11 against the Seahawks, though doing so will be challenging on a short week.