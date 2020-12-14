Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) won't play in the Week 15 matchup against the Eagles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Phillips returned to the lineup in this past Sunday's win over the Giants after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury. However, the 28-year-old defensive end aggravated the injury early in the contest and will be sidelined once again. Until Phillips returns, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu and Angelo Blackson will handle the reps at defensive end.