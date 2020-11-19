Phillips (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Phillips was already set to miss his second straight game Thursday against the Seahawks, so this news puts him out at least another two games. As long as Phillips is sidelined, Angelo Blackson is expected to draw the start at defensive end opposite Josh Mauro, with Michael Dogbe adding depth.
