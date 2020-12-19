The Cardinals placed Phillips (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.
Phillips will be shut down for the final three games of the regular season as he looks to get healthy from a lingering hamstring issue. Zach Allen, Leki Fotu and Angelo Blackson will all be candidates to handle increased reps at defensive end in Phillips' stead.
