Phillips was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Phillips recently tested positive for the virus and will be away from the team until he clears the league's health and safety protocols. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to return for either of the Cardinals' final two preseason games, but he'll attempt to return in time for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Titans on Sept. 12.
