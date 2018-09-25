Cardinals' Josh Bynes: 10 tackles in loss
Bynes recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) across 74 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Bynes recorded his second double-digit tackle performance this season, bringing his season total to 27 -- which ties him for eighth highest in the league. He hasn't showed any signs of slowing down, as he managed to play in 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. He'll look to replicate this performance Sunday against a weak Seahawks offensive line.
