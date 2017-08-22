Bynes (hamstring) returned to Cardinals' practice Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardnials' official team website reports.

The Cardnials exercised caution with Bynes by sidelining him for nearly a week to recover from a hamstring issue. He received first-team reps in his return, as Karlos Dansby was getting the day off. The Auburn product is seemingly on track for a healthy start to the season.