Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Cleared for Sunday
Bynes (wrist) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After practicing on a limited basis in the first two sessions of the week, Bynes was a full participant Friday. With his health clear, he'll seek out double-digit tackles for the fourth time in six outings to start the season.
