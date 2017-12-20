Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Dealing with sprained ankle
Bynes is nursing a sprained ankle heading into the Cardinals' Week 16 matchup versus the Giants, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Bynes exited Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins late in the fourth quarter after sustaining the ankle injury. The Cardinals pressed Bynes into extended snaps at defense after Karlos Dansby (calf) was removed earlier in the contest, so the team could be short on depth at linebacker if either player is unavailable for the final two regular-season contests. Scooby Wright would be the leading candidate to start if both Dansby and Bynes are sidelined in Week 16.
