Bynes (ankle) is in line to re-sign with the Cardinals when free agency opens Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With starters Karlos Dansby and Deone Bucannon set to hit free agency Wednesday, Bynes is needed as a possible replacement. In his seventh season, Bynes made 36 tackles, one sack and one interception while playing more than 20 defensive snaps in a game just four times.