Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Jumps on loose ball Sunday
Bynes (undisclosed) made three solo tackles and recovered one fumble during Sunday's 27-3 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Bynes shook off a mystery injury and looked comfortable in his new role as middle linebacker. He likely won't play in Thursday's exhibition finale against the Broncos, but starter snaps during the regular season should propel Bynes to become into IDP relevance.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Practicing, still day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Will play Mike LB in 2018•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Re-signs with Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Expected to re-up with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Totals 36 tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...