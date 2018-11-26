Bynes (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bynes suffered a thumb injury during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers, and will spend the remainder of the 2018 season on injured reserve. The 29-year-old was one of the Cardinals' most consistent defensive pieces, so his absence is likely to substantially hurt the team's defense. Gerald Hodges will serve as Arizona's starting middle linebacker going forward.