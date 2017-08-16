Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Likely out one week with hamstring injury
Bynes injured his hamstring Wednesday and is expected to miss about one week of action, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The former Auburn Tiger has been competing with Haason Reddick and Scooby Wright for playing time behind starter Deone Bucannon, who is on the preseason PUP list. Bynes recorded 38 tackles over nine games last season.
