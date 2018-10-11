Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Limited practice Thursday
Bynes (wrist) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
One of the residual effects of the Cardinals' dismal offense is plenty of action for their top defensive players. On the season, Cards hold down spots three through seven among NFL defenders in terms of most snaps on defense. Bynes is one of them and has parlayed the usage into 43 tackles and one sack. Until the offense gets going, he's a useful IDP, primarily due to the sheer volume of snaps.
