Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Logs 11 tackles in loss
Bynes logged 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.
Bynes exploded onto the scene Sunday, recording nearly a third of season-total in tackles from last season. He'll look to continue the high level of play Sunday against the Rams.
