Bynes is nursing a sprained ankle heading into the Cardinals' Week 16 matchup versus the Giants, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bynes exited Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins late in the fourth quarter after sustaining the ankle injury. Karlos Dansby (calf), who Bynes provides depth behind, was also injured in the contest. Thus, the 28-year-old linebacker could be in for an extended role in Week 16 should he recover in time to suit up and Dansby ultimately sits out. The remainder of the week should help provide more clarity on the situation.