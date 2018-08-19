Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Practicing, still day-to-day
Bynes (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice but is still considered day-to-day, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bynes has been sidelined for nearly a week and a half with an undisclosed injury, and while he was able to return to the practice field Sunday, it looks like he's still not 100 percent. Expect Bynes to be closely monitored and eased back into his regular workload this week.
