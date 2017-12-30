Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Questionable Sudnay
Bynes (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale versus the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Bynes, who was sidelined last week, was unable to practice throughout the week. Thus, he is likely more on the doubtful side of his questionable designation. If he is ultimately unable to go, look for Edmond Robinson to see an increased role providing depth at inside linebacker.
