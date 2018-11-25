Bynes is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a thumb injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bynes exited the Week 12 tilt against the Chargers during the second quarter. With Deone Bucannon (chest) inactive, the linebacker position could prove an area of weakness for the Cardinals if Bynes is unable to retake the field Sunday.

