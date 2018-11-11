Bynes logged three tackles (two solo), one sack and one pass defended during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Bynes posted his second sack of the season during a Week 10 loss to the Chiefs, and played a key role in holding Kansas City's offense to their lowest point total of the season. The starting linebacker could be in line for another strong defensive showing against the Raiders in Week 11.

