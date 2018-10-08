Bynes posted 11 tackles (nine solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Bynes has been a quality middle linebacker for Arizona, posting double-digit tackles in three of the team's five games. He's never recorded more than a single sack in a season, but he'll have a chance to do just that if he can get one more in the remaining 11 weeks. He'll look to keep up the strong play as the Cardinals aim to string together victories in Week 6 against the Vikings.

More News
Our Latest Stories