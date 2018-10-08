Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Records sack in win
Bynes posted 11 tackles (nine solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Bynes has been a quality middle linebacker for Arizona, posting double-digit tackles in three of the team's five games. He's never recorded more than a single sack in a season, but he'll have a chance to do just that if he can get one more in the remaining 11 weeks. He'll look to keep up the strong play as the Cardinals aim to string together victories in Week 6 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Posts 10 tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Logs 11 tackles in loss•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Jumps on loose ball Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Practicing, still day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Will play Mike LB in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...