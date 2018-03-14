Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Remains in Arizona
The Cardinals and Bynes (ankle) agreed to a three-year contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.
The Cardinals opted to let veteran inside linebacker Karlos Dansby walk in free agency, leaving Bynes as the current candidate to take over in the starting lineup next to dollar LB Deone Bucannon. In the two games in which he received the most run last season (Weeks 12 and 13), Bynes posted a combined 17 tackles and one forced fumble, so the front office may be confident they have a competent in-house replacement.
