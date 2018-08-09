Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Sits out Thursday's practice
Bynes did not practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The reason for Bynes' absence has not yet been revealed. Perhaps there's a minor injury that's keeping him on the sidelines, but if the Auburn product misses a string of practices there will be justified concern moving forward. As for now, we'll hold off from any major concerns until more information is provided.
