Bynes had one tackle, one pass breakup and on interception Sunday against the Titans.

Bynes only played 11 defensive snaps Sunday, as he returned to his special teams role after two games playing full-time snaps in place of Deone Buccanon (ankle). Bynes recorded 17 tackles (16 solo) in that span, but with Buccanon healthy again, he won't get many more chances to make a fantasy impact.