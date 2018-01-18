Cardinals' Josh Bynes: Totals 36 tackles
Bynes (ankle) finished the 2017 season with 36 tackles (31 solo), two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception in 14 games for the Cardinals
Bynes put together a solid two-game stretch in Weeks 12 and 13 with 17 tackles (16 solo), but failed to garner a significant defensive role through most of the season. The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals last spring and slated to become an unrestricted free agent.
