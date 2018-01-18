Bynes (ankle) finished the 2017 season with 36 tackles (31 solo), two forced fumbles, one sack and one interception in 14 games for the Cardinals

Bynes put together a solid two-game stretch in Weeks 12 and 13 with 17 tackles (16 solo), but failed to garner a significant defensive role through most of the season. The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals last spring and slated to become an unrestricted free agent.