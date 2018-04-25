Coach Steve Wilks recently said Bynes will handle middle linebacker in the Cardinals' switch in defensive scheme from a 3-4 to a 4-3, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Bynes will line up between Will LB Deone Bucannon and Sam LB Haason Reddick, two of the Cardinals' last four first-round picks. A journeyman linebacker, Bynes previously earned a significant snap count in 2015 with the Lions, tallying 82 tackles on 78 percent of the defensive snaps. In the two outings (Weeks 12 and 13) in which he surpassed that usage with the Cards last season, he racked up 17 tackles, but Bucannon only logged five D snaps during that stretch. With Bucannon healthy, Bynes may struggle to post a considerable number of stops from game to game, but the prospect of a guaranteed gig still should be beneficial.