Bynes (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Bynes will miss his first game of the season in Week 16, but the absence comes as no surprise after failing to log a single practice this week due to his ankle injury. Fellow inside linebacker Karlos Dansby (knee) is also banged up, so the Cardinals may be forced to rely on Deone Bucannon and Scooby Wright at the position.