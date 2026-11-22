Johnson will start Sunday's game against the Chiefs with Carson Beck (back) having been downgraded to out for Week 11, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Coming out of his first NFL start in a Week 10 loss to the Rams, Beck was added to the injury report Thursday due to back spasms. He was listed questionable after failing to practice Friday before the Cardinals offically ruled him out for Week 11 a day later. With Beck set to sit out, the 40-year-old Johnson will pick up his 12th career NFL start while seeing action for his eighth different team since entering the league in 2008 as a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers. He most recently started in the final two games of the 2025 season as a member of the Commanders, completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception while turning 11 carries into 55 yards and a score.