Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Kansas City. he added five yards on two carries.

The 40-year-old QB was pressed into duty with rookie Carson Beck (back) on the shelf, and Johnson unsurprisingly wasn't really up to the task after the Cardinals fell into a 14-0 hole before the first quarter was over. Johnson spent most of his afternoon finding Trey McBride for short gains, and he did hit Simi Fehoko for a two-yard score in the second quarter. Beck doesn't figure to miss much time, but if Johnson gets another start in Week 12, he'll be taking on a much less formidable Commanders' defense.