Head coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that Johnson is preparing to start Sunday's game versus the Commanders due to Carson Beck's back injury, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Beck won't practice Wednesday due to continue issues with back spasms, which held him out of this past Sunday's loss in Kansas City. In place of Beck, Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown while also taking two carries for five yards. Friday's injury report will reveal if Beck has a chance to play in Week 12, and by proxy if Johnson will get another spot start.