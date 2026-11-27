Coach Mike LaFleur has ruled out Carson Beck (back) for Sunday's game against the Commanders, which sets the stage for Johnson to start the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson, who completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 loss to Kansas City in Week 11, is thus set to make his second straight start for the Cardinals. With no teams on bye this week, Johnson's Week 12 fantasy utility is limited to Superflex formats and to fantasy managers scrambling for a short-term injury replacement at the QB position.