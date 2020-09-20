Jones (ankle) has been activated for Sunday's matchup against Washington, per the Cardinals' official Twitter account.

The rookie third-round draft choice from Houston readies for his NFL debut, though he may only be utilized in a depth role to begin his career. Arizona's line performed admirably in Week 1 against San Francisco's stacked pass rush, surrendering just two sacks and three QB hits to the 49ers without Jones in the lineup. If either D.J. Humphries or Kelvin Beachum suffers an injury against Washington, Jones may be inserted into the lineup as an emergency offensive tackle.