Cardinals' Josh Jones: Heading to the desert

The Cardinals selected Jones in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Tackle was a major need for Arizona, and after it passed on addressing that need in the first round, the Cardinals still managed to find value in the third. Jones was projected by most to go in the first two rounds, so this is a windfall for Arizona. The Houston product has ideal size at 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds with 33.88-inch arms. He should challenge for a starting job right away.