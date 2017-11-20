Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said that Mauro suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Texans and could miss some time, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals will wait and see how Mauro progresses during the week of practice, but at this juncture, it doesn't sound as though the team is optimistic about the lineman's chances of playing Week 12 against the Jaguars. With only 19 tackles and one sack through 10 games on the season, Mauro's potential absence would have more impact in real-life terms than in IDP leagues.