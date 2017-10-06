Mauro (calf) isn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Mauro's calf injury limited his activity in the Cardinals' first two practices of the week, but he was upgraded to a full participant Friday to clear up any concern about a potential Week 5 absence. Mauro should be in line to start at defensive tackle, but with five tackles and one sack through four games this season, there's not much IDP utility to mine here.