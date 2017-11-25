After a limited workload at Friday's practice, Mauro (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Mauro was unable to practice until Friday, so he does appear to be trending in the right direction. An absence Sunday would mark his first of the season. Olsen Pierre would presumably be in line to fill in at defensive end should the 26-year-old ultimately be unable to suit up.